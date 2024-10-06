Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 495,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,202,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 623,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

