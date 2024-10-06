Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 6.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.13. 846,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,399,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

