Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 26,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 183,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,859,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

