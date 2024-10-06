iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,987,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,374 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.52.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at about $34,511,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 49.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

