iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 219,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 158,859 shares.The stock last traded at $48.62 and had previously closed at $48.85.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

