Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 113,981 shares.The stock last traded at $5.04 and had previously closed at $5.13.
The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
