Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 553461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

