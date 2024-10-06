Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.08 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 17741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

