iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 17615117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.