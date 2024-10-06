Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shot up 21.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 6,072,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,470,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).
Block Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Block Energy Company Profile
Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block Energy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.