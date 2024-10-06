Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 10,032,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,688,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 301,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.