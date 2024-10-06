Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $100.27, with a volume of 45460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Palomar Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,806. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

