Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 136591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 500,751 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 232,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

