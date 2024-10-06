Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 196,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 29,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.