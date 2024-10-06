Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 544014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.