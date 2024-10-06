Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.74. 10,626,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,611,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.