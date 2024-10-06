Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 137,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 698,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$35.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

