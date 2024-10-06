The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,934,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

