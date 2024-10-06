The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 14,802 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.1 %

XRAY opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.