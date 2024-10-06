Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Pool worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

