The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.37 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

