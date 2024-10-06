Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.