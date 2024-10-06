Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,519 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

