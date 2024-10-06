Millennium Management LLC Purchases 218,518 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,518 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of ATXS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

