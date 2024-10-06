Millennium Management LLC Acquires 104,264 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 441.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

