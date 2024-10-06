Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $18.66. 5,938,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,764,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.31 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

