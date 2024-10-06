Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. 6,873,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,149,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

