Millennium Management LLC Sells 49,985 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of EPR Properties worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

