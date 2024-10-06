AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 6.1% Higher – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.63. 3,067,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,581,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,902,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

