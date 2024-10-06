AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 440.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 163.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.