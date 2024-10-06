Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

