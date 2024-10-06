AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 585,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

