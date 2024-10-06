AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,259 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

