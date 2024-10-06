AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 154,097 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 844,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.79 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,091 shares of company stock worth $2,125,513. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

