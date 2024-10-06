Patrick John Finn Sells 6,865 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $296,636.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,988,958.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.3 %

TWST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 407.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.