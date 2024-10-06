ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,356 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $526,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research Trading Up 16.6 %

ACMR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

