Marshall Wace LLP Buys 124,143 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 226.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,143 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immersion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immersion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 104,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 61,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immersion

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.