71,636 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in National Research by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in National Research by 35.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $19.97 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $476.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 63.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

