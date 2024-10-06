Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canaan were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 271.1% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 55.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura Securities raised Canaan to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Canaan Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.88. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 59.66% and a negative net margin of 158.65%. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

