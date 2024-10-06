ProShare Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 95,562 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 773.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1,115.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 168,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 154,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.