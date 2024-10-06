ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $366.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.39 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.72 and a 200-day moving average of $408.56.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

