Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 76,088 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

