Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

