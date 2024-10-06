Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $186.90 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

