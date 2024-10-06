Deepwater Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,957,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

