Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.49 Million Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, President Sajal Srivastava bought 11,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,311.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,023.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.11%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

