Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

