Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,957,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

