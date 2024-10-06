Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Red Violet worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of RDVT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

