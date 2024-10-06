ProShare Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 289.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 699,724 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 590,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $62,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

